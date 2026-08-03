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Pope encourages youth in Medjugorje to rediscover beauty of encountering the Lord

August 03, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, sent a message in the Pontiff’s name to participants in the annual youth festival in Medjugorje.

Pope Leo encouraged participants to encounter Christ through prayer, the sacraments, and listening to the Word of God, and in doing so to rediscover “the beauty of a personal encounter with the Lord, who quenches every heart and gives the strength to always begin anew.”

Medjugorje In 2024, Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, in its Note About the Spiritual Experience Connected with Medjugorje, granted cautious approval to Medjugorje devotions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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