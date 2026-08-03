Catholic World News

‘Listen to the Lord’s call and follow him decisively,’ Pope tells Ecuadorian young people

August 03, 2026

Pope Leo XIV challenged the young participants in the Ecuadorian bishops’ 7th National Youth Day to “listen to the Lord’s call and follow him decisively.”

“I encourage you to listen to the Lord’s call and follow him decisively,” Pope Leo said in a Spanish-language video message to participants. “The encounter with Jesus Christ fills the heart with joy and gives us the strength to be witnesses of his love and mercy.”

“Dear friends, today the Church needs your joy, courage and witness so that many others can encounter Christ,” the Pope continued. “Let yourselves be transformed by his love and be promoters of forgiveness, reconciliation and peace.”

The youth event took place from July 31 to August 2 in Ibarra; the Vatican released the message on the event’s closing day.

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