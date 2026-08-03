Catholic World News

‘Listen to the Lord’s call and follow him decisively,’ Pope tells Ecuadorian young people

August 03, 2026

Pope Leo XIV challenged the young participants in the Ecuadorian bishops’ 7th National Youth Day to “listen to the Lord’s call and follow him decisively.”

“I encourage you to listen to the Lord’s call and follow him decisively,” Pope Leo said in a Spanish-language video message to participants. “The encounter with Jesus Christ fills the heart with joy and gives us the strength to be witnesses of his love and mercy.”

“Dear friends, today the Church needs your joy, courage and witness so that many others can encounter Christ,” the Pope continued. “Let yourselves be transformed by his love and be promoters of forgiveness, reconciliation and peace.”

The youth event took place from July 31 to August 2 in Ibarra; the Vatican released the message on the event’s closing day.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

 
Further information:
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Mon3 August
Ordinary Time

Monday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Image for Monday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Today the Roman Martyrology commemorates the Martyrs of the Spanish Civil War who were clergy, religious, and laypersons executed during the Spanish Civil War, in a period known as the Red Terror. It is estimated that in the course of the Red Terror 6,832 members of the Catholic clergy were…

Learn more about this day.

August Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: