Catholic World News

Austrian parishes toll bells for 5 minutes to draw attention to hunger

August 01, 2026

» Continue to this story on Caritas Österreich

CWN Editor's Note: Parishes in Austria tolled their bells for five minutes at 3:00 yesterday to draw attention to the 673 million people worldwide who suffer from hunger.

“This ringing is intended to send a strong signal: every day, people die of hunger or the consequences of hunger,” stated Caritas Austria, which organized the initiative in conjunction with the bishops’ conference. “At the same time, we are calling for commitment against hunger.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!