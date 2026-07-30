Catholic World News

Father Martin announces LGBTQ pilgrimage

July 30, 2026

» Continue to this story on Outreach

CWN Editor's Note: Outreach, an organization founded by Father James Martin, S.J., announced a $250 LGBTQ Catholic history pilgrimage, to take place in New York City.

“New York is an historic site for LGBTQ Catholics and LGBTQ people in general, and so we’re happy to have our second pilgrimage—following in the footsteps of our pilgrimage to Rome last year—where we will be able to share the historic and spiritual riches of the place Outreach calls home,” said Father Martin, who will lead the pilgrimage.

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