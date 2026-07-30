Catholic World News

Father Martin announces LGBTQ pilgrimage

July 30, 2026

» Continue to this story on Outreach

CWN Editor's Note: Outreach, an organization founded by Father James Martin, S.J., announced a $250 LGBTQ Catholic history pilgrimage, to take place in New York City.

“New York is an historic site for LGBTQ Catholics and LGBTQ people in general, and so we’re happy to have our second pilgrimage—following in the footsteps of our pilgrimage to Rome last year—where we will be able to share the historic and spiritual riches of the place Outreach calls home,” said Father Martin, who will lead the pilgrimage.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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  • Posted by: feedback - Today 9:35 AM ET USA

    Fr. Martin needs to disclose his own sexual orientation in order to reveal any conflict of interest between priesthood and homosexuality. According to Gemini AI: "Disclosing a conflict of interest is important to ensure transparency, maintain trust, and protect fair decision-making. It brings hidden personal or financial biases out into the open so an organization or the public can manage them properly before harm occurs." The same applies to the 22% of US Bishops "comfortable" to ordain gays.

Thu30 July
Ordinary Time

Thursday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Peter Chrysologus, Bishop & Doctor; Bl. Solanus Casey, Priest (USA)

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Today the Church celebrates the Optional Memorial of St. Peter Chrysologus (406-450) ("the man of golden speech"). St. Peter earned the title of Doctor of the Church for his eloquent sermons, of which some two hundred remain. He was consecrated as Archbishop of Ravenna in 433. He rooted out all remaining…

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