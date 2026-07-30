Father Martin announces LGBTQ pilgrimage
July 30, 2026
» Continue to this story on Outreach
CWN Editor's Note: Outreach, an organization founded by Father James Martin, S.J., announced a $250 LGBTQ Catholic history pilgrimage, to take place in New York City.
“New York is an historic site for LGBTQ Catholics and LGBTQ people in general, and so we’re happy to have our second pilgrimage—following in the footsteps of our pilgrimage to Rome last year—where we will be able to share the historic and spiritual riches of the place Outreach calls home,” said Father Martin, who will lead the pilgrimage.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
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Today 9:35 AM ET USA
Fr. Martin needs to disclose his own sexual orientation in order to reveal any conflict of interest between priesthood and homosexuality. According to Gemini AI: "Disclosing a conflict of interest is important to ensure transparency, maintain trust, and protect fair decision-making. It brings hidden personal or financial biases out into the open so an organization or the public can manage them properly before harm occurs." The same applies to the 22% of US Bishops "comfortable" to ordain gays.