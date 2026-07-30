Catholic World News

Massachusetts bishops speak out against late-term abortion bill

July 30, 2026

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Worcester

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of Massachusetts issued a statement on state legislation that would remove legal limits on abortions between the 24th week of pregnancy and the moment of birth.

“As Catholic bishops we have a moral responsibility to present and uphold Catholic teaching and the sacred God-given dignity of every human life from conception to the natural death,” the bishops said in their July 29 statement. “The proposed elimination of any legal restraint on late-term abortion is, in our judgement, a radical measure which is gravely immoral.”

The legislation, which passed the state house in a 119-33 vote, is now being considered by the senate.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!