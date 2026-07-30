Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper: ‘Welcome to the age of fire’

July 30, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano devoted the most prominent article in its July 29 edition to the heat waves and wildfires that Europe has experienced this summer.

In “Benvenuti nell’era del fuoco” (Welcome to the age of fire), staff journalist Valerio Palombaro wrote that “alarm is growing regarding the prospect of a near future in which this becomes the ‘new normal’ driven by climate change.”

“The emergency in Europe highlights chronic global difficulties that are also attributable to climate change,” Palombaro added. “This environmental crisis, driven by human activity, calls on governments across Europe and the world to take action and change course.”

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