Catholic World News

12 years after Christian couple lynched, Pakistan’s Supreme Court overturns convictions

July 30, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Supreme Court of Pakistan overturned the death sentences of three men convicted of lynching a Christian couple in 2014.

After Shama and Shahzad Masih were accused of desecrating a Qur’an, members of an angry mob threw them alive into a kiln. In overturning the convictions on July 9, the Court cited inconsistent witness testimony.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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