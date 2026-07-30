Catholic World News

Archaeologists may have found church where First Council of Nicaea took place

July 30, 2026

» Continue to this story on Türkiye Today

CWN Editor's Note: An archaeological team led by Professor Mustafa Sahin of Bursa Uludağ University in Turkey may have found the church in which the First Council of Nicaea was held in 325.

“The finds were identified by the excavation team as belonging to the Church of Saint Neophytos, an earlier structure that stood before the larger basilica now visible at the site,” Türkiye Today reported. The archaeologists believe that an earthquake destroyed the original church in 368, leading to the construction of the subsequent Basilica of Saint Neophytos.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!