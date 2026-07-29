Catholic World News

President Trump pays tribute to Blessed Stanley Rother

July 29, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: President Donald Trump paid tribute to Blessed Stanley Rother (1935-1981) in a message published on July 28, the 45th anniversary of his martyrdom.

“We acknowledge with deep pride that America’s missionary zeal and generous spirit were, are, and will continue to be among the greatest forces of peace, justice, and flourishing in human history,” the presidential message concluded. “Above all, we pray that every soul of faith, every lover of freedom, and every seeker of truth will forever remember the name and treasure the story of Father Stanley Rother.”

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