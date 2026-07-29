Catholic World News

USCCB calls for prayer, action against abortion pills

July 29, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and the chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities invited the faithful to “join a focused effort of prayer and action to stop the spread of abortion pills.”

“The Food and Drug Administration has enabled a nationwide mail-order abortion industry by allowing abortion pills to be prescribed in telehealth appointments and sold both at neighborhood pharmacies and online, circumventing state laws that protect life in the womb,” Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City and Bishop Daniel Thomas of Toledo, Ohio, said in their announcement, posted on the USCCB website on July 27.

“This leaves women vulnerable to suffering an abortion alone at home, without any medical supervision,” the bishops added. “It also sets up additional opportunities for exploitation by violent partners or human traffickers.”

The initiative continues through the end of October (Respect Life Month).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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