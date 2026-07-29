Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper recalls 75th anniversary of international refugee treaty

July 29, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: In the most prominent article in its July 28 edition, L’Osservatore Romano recalled the 75th anniversary of the Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees.

The article, entitled “Chi li protegge?” (Who protects them?), noted that 75 years after the signing of the treaty, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees called upon “the international community to renew the commitment made in the wake of the Second World War: to guarantee protection for those forced to leave their homes to escape war, persecution, and violence.”

“Indeed, the anniversary falls during a period marked by a proliferation of conflicts, an unprecedented rise in the number of displaced persons, and asylum systems facing mounting pressure,” added the article’s author, Stefano Leszczynski.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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