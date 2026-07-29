Catholic World News

Vatican Bank publishes sustainability report

July 29, 2026

» Continue to this story on Institute for the Works of Religion

CWN Editor's Note: The Institute for the Works of Religion (Institutum pro Operibus Religionis, or IOR), colloquially known as the Vatican Bank, released its 2025 Sustainability Report on July 28.

The Institute stated that in 2025, the “IOR generated economic value amounting to € 67.6 million [$77 million], up from € 50 million in the previous year, with net profit of € 51 million [$57 million]. The value created was distributed among the Holy Father (36%), employees (23%) and suppliers (14%), while the remaining share contributed to strengthening the Institute’s capital, ensuring its long-term solidity and sustainability.”

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