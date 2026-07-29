Catholic World News

Vatican prefect: Pope’s charitable assistance extends worldwide

July 29, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity discussed the geographical breadth of the Pope’s charitable assistance.

Archbishop Luis Marín de San Martín, O.S.A., told Vatican News that the assistance extends to Ukraine, Gaza, Lebanon, Cyprus, Georgia (the Caucasus nation), Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Madagascar, Zambia, Tanzania, Argentina, and Venezuela.

“Solidarity knows no borders and is not constrained by nationalism,” the prefect said. “It must reach wherever there is suffering and urgent need. That is why we ensure it is swift, practical and well coordinated, with particular attention to the poorest, so that they may experience the Holy Father’s closeness and tenderness—as the Church’s loving embrace, accompanying and sustaining them.”

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