Catholic World News

Vatican approves liturgical texts for martyrs of Najran

July 29, 2026

» Continue to this story on Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments approved liturgical prayers and hymns for the memorial of St. Arethas and his companions, the martyrs of Najran.

Najran is located in what is now Saudi Arabia. The Church in the Arabian Peninsula will celebrate the martyrs’ memorial on October 24.

The dicastery granted its approval on July 16; the Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia announced it on July 28.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!