Catholic World News

Pope sends message to Gaza parish

July 28, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Father Gabriel Romanelli, I.V.E., the pastor of Gaza’s sole Catholic parish, said that Pope Leo sent the parish a brief message on July 26.

The Pontiff, Father Romanelli recounted, said he was “thinking of, and praying for, those who are suffering. And, specifically to us priests and all religious, he entrusted this exhortation: ‘Thank you for standing by their side. May God help and strengthen you. Blessings, a fraternal embrace.’”

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