Catholic World News

Archbishop condemns Berlin Pride attack

July 28, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Heiner Koch of Berlin, Germany, condemned the Berlin Pride attack, perpetrated on July 25 by an Islamist terrorist.

“How terrible [it is] to brutally destroy such a happy and moving celebration,” said Archbishop Koch. “Hatred must not win.”

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