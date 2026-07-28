Archbishop condemns Berlin Pride attack
July 28, 2026
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CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Heiner Koch of Berlin, Germany, condemned the Berlin Pride attack, perpetrated on July 25 by an Islamist terrorist.
“How terrible [it is] to brutally destroy such a happy and moving celebration,” said Archbishop Koch. “Hatred must not win.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
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Posted by: feedback -
Today 7:56 AM ET USA
I wish the Archbishop of Berlin condemned the terrorist attack without endorsing immorality at the same time by calling the parade "such a happy and moving celebration." Ten years ago, another Islamic terrorist attacked a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 and injuring 56. https://www.catholicculture.org/news/headlines/index.cfm?storyid=34525