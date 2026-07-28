Catholic World News

Archbishop condemns Berlin Pride attack

July 28, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Heiner Koch of Berlin, Germany, condemned the Berlin Pride attack, perpetrated on July 25 by an Islamist terrorist.

“How terrible [it is] to brutally destroy such a happy and moving celebration,” said Archbishop Koch. “Hatred must not win.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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  • Posted by: feedback - Today 7:56 AM ET USA

    I wish the Archbishop of Berlin condemned the terrorist attack without endorsing immorality at the same time by calling the parade "such a happy and moving celebration." Ten years ago, another Islamic terrorist attacked a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 and injuring 56. https://www.catholicculture.org/news/headlines/index.cfm?storyid=34525

Tue28 July
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Tuesday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time

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Today the Roman Martyrology commemorates Sts. Nazarius and Celsus (d. 68), first century martyrs, whose bodies were found by St. Ambrose in 395. It is also the commemoration of Pope St. Victor I (d. 198-199). St. Victor was pope from 189 to 198; he regulated the date for the…

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