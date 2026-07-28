Catholic World News

Pope concludes period of rest in Castel Gandolfo

July 28, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV concluded a 23-day period of rest in Castel Gandolfo last evening and returned to the Vatican.

Since 1626, many popes have spent at least a portion of their summers in Castel Gandolfo. Pope Francis spent time in Castel Gandolfo in the summer of 2013, but did not do so during the remaining years of his pontificate; Pope Leo revived the custom in 2025.

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