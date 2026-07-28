Catholic World News

Pope concludes period of rest in Castel Gandolfo

July 28, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV concluded a 23-day period of rest in Castel Gandolfo last evening and returned to the Vatican.

Since 1626, many popes have spent at least a portion of their summers in Castel Gandolfo. Pope Francis spent time in Castel Gandolfo in the summer of 2013, but did not do so during the remaining years of his pontificate; Pope Leo revived the custom in 2025.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Tue28 July
Ordinary Time

Tuesday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time

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Today the Roman Martyrology commemorates Sts. Nazarius and Celsus (d. 68), first century martyrs, whose bodies were found by St. Ambrose in 395. It is also the commemoration of Pope St. Victor I (d. 198-199). St. Victor was pope from 189 to 198; he regulated the date for the…

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