Catholic World News

New Zealand diocese announces $46M cathedral

July 27, 2026

» Continue to this story on Radio New Zealand

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Christchurch, New Zealand, announced plans for a new cathedral that will cost $80 million (46.4 million US dollars).

The previous cathedral, damaged in earthquakes in 2010 and 2011, was demolished in 2020.

The new cathedral will have “an ancient design, a Romanesque and Gothic hybrid model,” said Bishop Michael Gielen. “So that’s drawing on the best of humanity’s learnings over the centuries”

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