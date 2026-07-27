Catholic World News

Pope encourages Peruvian Catholic youth to be missionaries and serve the forgotten

July 27, 2026

In a July 25 video message to a Peruvian prelature’s youth conference, Pope Leo XIV said that “Jesus does not want young people settled into their armchairs, lulled to sleep or content with the comfort of ‘that’s how it’s always been done.’“

The local Church “needs your holy rebelliousness, your pure energy, and your desire to transform situations of suffering into spaces of hope,” Pope Leo told young people in the Territorial Prelature of Chota. “Feel the call to be missionaries in your schools, your universities, on your streets and in your fields. Serve with joy, especially the most forgotten, for that is where the suffering face of Jesus is found.”

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