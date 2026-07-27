Catholic World News

Ugandan priest sentenced to 21 years for murder

July 27, 2026

» Continue to this story on East News Uganda

CWN Editor's Note: Father Dominic Alinga, a suspended Ugandan priest, was sentenced to 21 years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2024 murder of one man and the attempted murder of another.

The murder victim divulged information that had led to the priest’s suspension, East News Uganda reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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