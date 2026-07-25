Catholic World News

26 priests tell Cardinal Marx that same-sex blessing guidance creates loyalty conflict

July 25, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Twenty-six priests of the Archdiocese of Munich and Freising, Germany, said in a letter to Cardinal Reinhard Marx that his recent instruction to priests to facilitate same-sex blessings was creating a loyalty conflict with the “general doctrine and moral teaching of the universal Church.”

Die Tagespost reported that the cardinal responded that the guidelines were not canonically binding. The cardinal also reportedly said he would discuss the matter after the completion of a one-year trial period, accordin to The Pillar.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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