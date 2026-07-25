Catholic World News

Archbishop Cordileone, Bishop Arrieta, Michigan bishop named to Apostolic Signatura

July 25, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV today named seven new members of the Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura, including Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco, California; Bishop Juan Ignacio Arrieta Ochoa de Chinchetru, secretary emeritus of the Dicastery for Legislative Texts; and Bishop Edward Lohse of Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Archbishop Cordileone and Bishop Lohse will continue to lead their respective dioceses. Last week, Bishop Arrieta questioned the validity of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith’s July 2 declaration that the confessions of SSPX priests are no longer valid.

Members of the Church’s Supreme Tribunal are appointed for five-year terms. The tribunal’s responsibilities are outlined in Praedicate Evangelium (articles 194-199), the 2022 apostolic constitution on the Roman Curia.

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