Catholic World News

Laywoman gives joint homily with German bishop despite Vatican ban

July 25, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A laywoman and a German bishop delivered a joint homily at Mass on July 22, despite the Vatican’s recent reaffirmation that only clergy are permitted to preach homilies during Mass.

Auxiliary Bishop Wolfgang Bischof of Munich and Theresia Reischl, head of the Archbishop’s Women’s Commission, delivered a joint homily at St. Michael’s Church in Munich.

“Another prominent feature in the Mass was a woman dancing through the central aisle of the church, while members of the congregation bounced large, inflatable balls over each other’s heads,” reported Michael Haynes, who posted a video of the dancing and ball bouncing.

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