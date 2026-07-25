Catholic World News

Paraguay’s Cardinal Martínez deplores attack on police station

July 25, 2026

» Continue to this story on Ultima Hora (Asunción)

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Adalberto Martínez Flores of Asunción, Paraguay, condemned a brutal armed attack on a police station in Canindeyú.

As he called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice, Cardinal Martínez expressed “spiritual closeness to the great police family, especially to the colleagues, relatives and friends of the deceased officers, who offered their lives in the faithful fulfillment of their duty.”

The nation’s defense ministry said that the Marxist-Leninist Paraguayan People’s Army, acting in partnership with drug traffickers, perpetrated the attack.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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