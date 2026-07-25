Catholic World News

UN commissioner laments persecution of Church in Nicaragua

July 25, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights lamented the persecution of the Church in Nicaragua.

“I am disturbed by the reports of repression against the Catholic Church and other religious denominations, including by the absence of official information regarding the fate or whereabouts and condition of 80-year-old Bishop Abelardo Mata Guevara, who was detained on 29 June,” Volker Türk said on July 22.

Türk called on the Nicaraguan regime to “release immediately all individuals who have been arbitrarily detained and to ensure that all those detained are treated with humanity and dignity.”

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