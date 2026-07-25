Catholic World News

English bishops warn against assisted-suicide bill

July 25, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The English bishops’ lead bishop for life issues issued a statement on the dangers of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, which would legalize assisted suicide.

“Assisted suicide is a matter of life and death, and it is wholly unsatisfactory that this divisive and flawed bill is being put to parliament again,” said Archbishop John Sherrington of Liverpool. “This matter is urgent. I urge people to contact their Member of Parliament and ask them to vote against this deeply flawed bill.”

“As Christians we oppose medical killing in principle,” Bishop Mark Davies of Shrewsbury wrote in a subsequent message to the faithful of his diocese. “The sanctity of human life is one of the great gifts which Christianity brought to human civilization.”

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