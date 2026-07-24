Catholic World News

Trump administration issues updated guidance on religious liberty

July 24, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Taking into account recent Supreme Court rulings on church autonomy and parental rights, the U.S. Department of Justice updated its 2017 guidance to federal agencies on religious liberty.

“Except in the narrowest circumstances, no one should be forced to choose between living out his or her faith and complying with the law,” the guidance states. “Therefore, to the greatest extent practicable and permitted by law, religious observance and practice should be reasonably accommodated.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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