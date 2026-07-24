Catholic World News

Kansas priest arrested for alleged abuse of 6-year-old

July 24, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A priest of the Diocese of Salina, Kansas, was arrested for allegedly abusing a six-year-old last year.

Father Ryan McCandless, 44, was ordained to the priesthood in 2017.

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