Catholic World News

India’s bishops call for prayer, solidarity with youth amid anti-government protests

July 24, 2026

» Continue to this story on Catholic Connect

CWN Editor's Note: Amid youth protests against India’s government, the Youth Commission of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India declared this coming Sunday to be a Day of Prayer and Solidarity with the Youth of Our Nation.

Catholic Connect, a website of the bishops’ conference, reported that the commission described the day of prayer as “neither political nor partisan,” but rather as “the compassionate and prayerful response of a Church that loves her young people, shares their hopes and anxieties, and walks with them in their journey.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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