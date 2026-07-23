Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper highlights international wealth inequality

July 23, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano devoted the most prominent article in its July 22 edition to rising international wealth inequality.

“The number of people suffering from hunger continues to decline, yet the gap between the wealthiest nations and developing countries is widening, especially in Africa,” the Vatican newspaper reported. Valerio Palombaro’s article cites “The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2026,” a new UN report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!