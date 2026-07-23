Catholic World News

‘Live out the Gospel of peace and mercy’ during summer, Pontiff writes

July 23, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: In the July-August issue of Piazza San Pietro, the magazine of St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Leo responded to a letter writer who sought advice on deepening his Christian life during the summer months.

Encouraging the faithful to “live out the Gospel of peace and mercy,” Pope Leo asked families to visit elderly relatives who live alone and not to forget the sick.

“Commit yourselves to bringing humanity and hope to those who suffer, and you will see the fruits of grace,” the Pope continued. “You will discover how much love will fill your lives, how much joy, how much happiness.”

“Let us also avoid excess and waste, materialism and consumerism, and let us educate ourselves in simplicity and moderation,” he added. “The accumulation of wealth hinders evangelization.”

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