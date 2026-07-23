Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin renews call for peace, dialogue

July 23, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, renewed his call for peace and dialogue amid continued fighting in the Iran war and in Ukraine.

Cardinal Parolin also criticized the construction of a barrier in Gaza and appealed for calm in Bologna following the death of a Moroccan man under police restraint.

Cardinal Parolin made his remarks on July 22 at the Italian Embassy to the Holy See, where he was speaking at the presentation of Antonio Preziosi’s book Easter of Peace: From John XXIII to Leo XIV Towards the Jubilee of 2033.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!