Catholic World News

Pope makes surprise excursion to shrine, monasteries

July 22, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV made a surprise visit today to the Shrine of the Holy Trinity in Vallepietra, some 60 miles from the papal summer residence in Castel Gandolfo.

The Pontiff then proceeded to Subiaco, where he visited the Monastery of Saint Benedict and Abbey of Saint Scholastica, before returning to Castel Gandolfo.

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