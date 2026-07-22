Catholic World News

Vatican City State signs agreement to offer healthcare assistance to consecrated religious

July 22, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican City State

CWN Editor's Note: The Governorate of the Vatican City State signed an agreement with a corporation (RBHold S.p.A.) and a foundation (Fondazione Futuro Salute ETS) to provide healthcare assistance to “consecrated religious, missionaries and other related categories of persons who are not enrolled, or are not eligible for enrolment, in the Vatican Healthcare Assistance Fund.”

The agreement, signed on July 13, seeks to “facilitate access to preventive healthcare and medical treatment through a specific organizational and financial model inspired by the principles of mutual solidarity and sustainability, with the exclusion of any individual profit-making purpose,” the Vatican City State said in a statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!