Catholic World News

Employees shaken after bullet flies through wall at Catholic Charities office

July 22, 2026

» Continue to this story on CBS Boston

CWN Editor's Note: Gunshots were fired yesterday outside the Catholic Charities office in Brockton, Massachusetts, with one bullet piercing the building’s wall.

“Our employees, who work tirelessly to serve the Brockton community through our food pantry, adult education, and elder outreach, are shaken by this frightening incident,” Catholic Charities said in a statement. “We are incredibly grateful to Brockton Police for their immediate response and that our staff and the clients we serve are safe.”

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