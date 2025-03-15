Catholic World News

Archbishop Dellagiovanna begins mission as nuncio, a year after Pope replaced him elsewhere

July 22, 2026

Archbishop Giancarlo Dellagiovanna has begun his mission as apostolic nuncio to El Salvador, the Vatican newspaper reported on July 21.

The routine L’Osservatore Romano article shed no light on his unusually brief tenure last year in another diplomatic post:

On March 15, 2025, Pope Francis appointed Father Dellagiovanna, who had spent 20 years in the Holy See’s diplomatic service, as the new apostolic nuncio to Burkina Faso.

On April 25, 2025, during the interregnum between Pope Francis and Pope Leo, Cardinal Pietro Parolin presided at Father Dellagiovanna’s episcopal ordination.

On August 15, Pope Leo XIV appointed Msgr. Eric Soviguidi as the apostolic nuncio to Burkina Faso, replacing Archbishop Dellagiovanna after only five months. Pope Leo did not appoint Archbishop Dellagiovanna to another position.

Eight months later, on April 25, Pope Leo appointed Archbishop Dellagiovanna the new apostolic nuncio to El Salvador.

Archbishop Dellagiovanna arrived in El Salvador on June 13, presented his credentials to the foreign minister on June 23, and met with President Nayib Bukele on June 30. The Vatican newspaper reported:

President Bukele highlighted the historic relations of friendship and cooperation between El Salvador and the Holy See, expressing the hope that they would be further strengthened. He also expressed appreciation for the service of the pontifical representatives in the country, including their role as deans of the diplomatic corps regarding the coordination, dialogue, and activities of diplomats. Later in the conversation, he focused on the role of the local Church, acknowledging its praiseworthy contribution to the sectors of education and social assistance, as well as the importance of its presence in the daily life of the Salvadoran people. Finally, the Nuncio conveyed the Pontiff’s greetings to the Head of State and the other officials present.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!