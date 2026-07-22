Catholic World News

Swiss bishop says terms such as ‘progressive,’ ‘conservative’ Catholic are ‘fundamentally wrong’

July 22, 2026

» Continue to this story on LifeSite News

CWN Editor's Note: A retired Swiss bishop criticized the use of adjectives such as “progressive” and “conversative” in discussing Catholicism.

Writing for LifeSiteNews, Bishop Marian Eleganti, O.S.B., said that “apparently there are all kinds of Catholics: left-wing Catholics; right-wing Catholics; reformist Catholics; progressives; reactionaries; traditionalists; progressivists, and so on. “

“We have grown accustomed to these terms and often use them ourselves without realizing how fundamentally wrong they are,” he continued. “For one is either Catholic or one is not. A third possibility is ruled out ... The authority to define this does not lie with us, but with the Magisterium of the Church.”

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