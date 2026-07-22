Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper laments war’s effect on Ukraine’s children

July 22, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: In a prominent front-page article in its July 21 edition, L’Osservatore Romano highlighted the suffering of Ukraine’s children amid Russian nighttime attacks.

“Another night spent in shelters, another night interrupted by the sound of sirens and illuminated by the flashes of constant explosions,” staff journalist Francesco Citterich began. “For thousands of Ukrainian children, darkness no longer means rest, but terror. Sleeping peacefully is now a privilege that repeated Russian bombardments continue to deny.”

“While entire cities are once again being struck and devastated, it is the children who pay the highest price for a military invasion that, after more than four years, continues to tear away security, serenity, and a future from an entire generation,” Citterich continued. “Every night without peace serves as a reminder of the burden of a war that continues to consume lives and hopes.”

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