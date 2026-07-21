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Reject constitutional convention proposal, Michigan Catholic Conference urges

July 21, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Michigan Catholic Conference, which represents the state’s bishops, called on voters to reject a ballot proposal that would convene a state constitutional convention.

“With the nationalization of state-based politics becoming more the norm than the exception, a constitutional convention would likely open Michigan’s governing document to extraordinary out-of-state influence and engagement,” said Paul Long, the conference’s president.

With the unanimous approval of the state’s bishops and other conference board members, the conference joined the Protect MI Constitution coalition, whose varied members include the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan and Citizens for Traditional Values.

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