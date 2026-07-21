Catholic World News

Dalit man given burial in Catholic cemetery after civil authorities intervene

July 21, 2026

» Continue to this story on News Today (Chennai)

CWN Editor's Note: A Dalit man was buried in a Catholic cemetery in a village in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu (map) after civil authorities intervened.

News Today, a newspaper based in Chennai, reported that the cemetery “had long been treated as an exclusive preserve by members of a dominant caste, with no Dalit Christian previously allowed burial there. Despite the cemetery being designated for all Catholics, the Church hierarchy had failed to enforce equal access, prompting Dalit residents to seek legal intervention.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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