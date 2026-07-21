Catholic World News

‘Man and Nature: Fragile Balances’ on display in Pontifical Gardens

July 21, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: A photography exhibition, “Man and Nature: Fragile Balances” (image), is on display at Borgo Laudato Si’ in the Pontifical Gardens at Castel Gandolfo.

The exhibition features the prizewinning photographs of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Environmental Photography Award.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!