Catholic World News

French government: 843 anti-Christian incidents in 2025

July 20, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A French government report found that there were 843 anti-Christian incidents in France in 2025, up 9% from the previous year.

The report, issued by the minister of the interior, found 734 attacks on property and 109 attacks on individuals. “Physical violence targeting members of the Christian community doubled,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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