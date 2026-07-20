Catholic World News

French government: 843 anti-Christian incidents in 2025

July 20, 2026

» Continue to this story on OIDAC Europe

CWN Editor's Note: A French government report found that there were 843 anti-Christian incidents in France in 2025, up 9% from the previous year.

The report, issued by the minister of the interior, found 734 attacks on property and 109 attacks on individuals. “Physical violence targeting members of the Christian community doubled,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Mon20 July
Ordinary Time

Monday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Apollinaris, Bishop and Martyr

Image for Monday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Apollinaris, Bishop and Martyr

Today is the Optional Memorial of Saint Apollinaris (d. 79). Early accounts report that Apollinaris was ordained bishop by Saint Peter himself and sent as a missionary bishop to Ravenna during the reign of the emperor Claudius. Renowned for his powers to heal in the name of Christ, he was frequently exiled,…

Learn more about this day.

July Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: