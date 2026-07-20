Catholic World News

Cardinal Sarah calls for more generous availability of traditional Latin Mass

July 20, 2026

» Continue to this story on Diane Montagna's Substack

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Robert Sarah, prefect emeritus of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, called upon bishops around the world to be more generous in allowing the celebration of the extraordinary form of the Mass.

Cardinal Sarah made his remarks in a wide-ranging interview (transcript) with Diane Montagna, a journalist accredited to the Holy See Press Office. The prelate also discussed the liturgy in general, the recent extraordinary consistory of cardinals, synodality, homosexuality, the Pachamama incident, and the Church in 2050.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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