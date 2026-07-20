Catholic World News

Bishop Barron, VP Vance discuss political philosophy

July 20, 2026

» Continue to this story on Bishop Barron Presents

CWN Editor's Note: In a wide-ranging discussion with Bishop Robert Barron, Vice President JD Vance discussed political philosophy, Pope Leo, Pope Francis, Catholic social teaching, and prayer.

“Every time the Pope says something mildly critical of a Trump administration policy it’s like, ‘Oh the Pope hates the Trump administration,’” the vice president told the bishop of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota. “Actually, no. Maybe the Pope is trying to provide the moral teaching that is inherently part of his job and then we have to take that and try to apply it which is part of our job.”

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