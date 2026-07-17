Catholic World News

Hindu mob vandalizes Catholic school in India’s Madhya Pradesh

July 17, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A Hindu mob attacked a Catholic school in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh (map) after a former employee claimed he was fired for refusing to convert to Christianity.

“They broke many glass windowpanes, but timely police intervention helped stop further damage,” said Father Thankachan Jose, a priest of the Diocese of Jabalpur, following the attack on St. Aloysius Senior Secondary School on the city’s outskirts.

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