Catholic World News

Hindu mob vandalizes Catholic school in India’s Madhya Pradesh

July 17, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A Hindu mob attacked a Catholic school in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh (map) after a former employee claimed he was fired for refusing to convert to Christianity.

“They broke many glass windowpanes, but timely police intervention helped stop further damage,” said Father Thankachan Jose, a priest of the Diocese of Jabalpur, following the attack on St. Aloysius Senior Secondary School on the city’s outskirts.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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