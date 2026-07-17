Catholic World News

Iranian Catholic woman beaten in prison

July 17, 2026

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Ghazal Marzban, an Iranian woman who converted from Islam to Catholicism, suffered a broken hand during a recent beating in Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison, according to AsiaNews, the agency of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions.

The agency cited a report from Article 18, a London-based organization that promotes human rights in Iran.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!