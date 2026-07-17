Catholic World News

Amnesty International UK pulls report that called English bishops ‘anti-rights’

July 17, 2026

» Continue to this story on EWTN News

CWN Editor's Note: Amnesty International UK pulled a report that designated 117 organizations as “anti-rights,” including the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales and organizations that defend the rights to life and religious freedom.

“Because these groups challenge core human rights principles, Amnesty International UK uses the term ‘anti-rights’ to describe their aims and impact,” the organization stated. It later stated that the report’s “use of language does not reflect the position of Amnesty International UK, which is why it was promptly removed.”

“The Catholic Church works to uphold the God-given rights of all humanity, without exception,” the bishops’ conference responded. “This includes the rights of those unjustly imprisoned, of refugees and migrants, of those who have been trafficked, and the right to life of all people from conception to natural death.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!