Catholic World News

Irish government backs statutory abortion leave

July 17, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Irish government lent its support to legislation that would grant paid leave to mothers who abort their children. The bill would also grant paid leave to mothers who are grieving the loss of a child through miscarriage.

“The measure is insulting to women, who know the difference between abortion and miscarriage,” said Sandra Parda of the Life Institute. “The State is increasingly setting itself up to promote abortion, which is very different from the tragedy of miscarriage.”

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