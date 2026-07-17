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Irish government backs statutory abortion leave

July 17, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Irish government lent its support to legislation that would grant paid leave to mothers who abort their children. The bill would also grant paid leave to mothers who are grieving the loss of a child through miscarriage.

“The measure is insulting to women, who know the difference between abortion and miscarriage,” said Sandra Parda of the Life Institute. “The State is increasingly setting itself up to promote abortion, which is very different from the tragedy of miscarriage.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Fri17 July
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The Roman Martyrology commemorates St. Alexis (early 5th c.), "Man of God." He was an Eastern saint whose veneration was transplanted from the Byzantine empire to Rome, whence it spread rapidly throughout western Christendom. Together with the name and veneration of the Saint, his legend was made…

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