Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper highlights resistance to medical workers as Ebola spreads in DR Congo

July 17, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper devoted the most prominent article in its July 16 edition to the spread of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and to the resistance—violent at times—that health care workers face.

Dr. Mapendo Ndaliko Augustin, medical advisor for the Diocese of Butembo-Beni, told L’Osservatore Romano that “both rural and urban populations continued to oppose response teams, and some groups of youths threatened to burn down hospitals involved in the epidemic response. Fortunately, a lull has been observed since the beginning of July. But it is precarious.”

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