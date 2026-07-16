Catholic World News

Cardinal Burke: Synodality has to be stopped

July 16, 2026

» Continue to this story on The College of Cardinals Report

CWN Editor's Note: In a wide-ranging interview, Cardinal Raymond Burke said that “there is no definition of synodality, there’s no history of it in the Church.”

“We have to insist that this whole synodality business stop, and there be a very serious study done of the whole matter, because we’re talking about the very life of the Church, and we’re talking about the salvation of souls,” Cardinal Burke said in a 20-minute video interview, granted June 28 and posted online yesterday. “Whatever it is, it has to be completely faithful to what the Church teaches, and to the holiness of the Church’s life.”

Cardinal Burke also called for the establishment of a dicastery to assist Catholics who wish to “receive all the sacraments” according to the extraordinary form.

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